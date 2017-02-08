Burglar jailed for 39 months

The Limbe Dalton court on Monday sentenced a 23 year-old man to 39 months imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into a bar.

Limbe police station deputy spokesperson Pedzesai Zembeneko identified the thief as Frank Lukula who also stole amplifiers worth K1.5 million.

“On the night of 1 March 2016 Frank Lukula and accomplices broke into a bar at Kachere Township around 1:00 am,” he explained

Zembeneko uttered that the man and his accomplices who are at large stole two amplifiers worth K1.5 million.

Lukula hails from Mbiza in the area of Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje district.

In a related development, the Midima Senior Resident Magistrate court has sentenced a 27 year-old man to four years in prison with hard labour for breaking into a house.

Zembeneko said the incident occurred on 31 January this year.

“Mike Malinga who is now a convict broke into a house at Machinjiri in Blantyre and stole a lot of items,” he explained

According to Zembeneko, the items included food warmer, flask, blankets, assorted clothes and hand bags.

In court, Malinga asked for a lenient sentence on grounds that he is a first offender.

But Midima Senior Resident Magistrate Benedictus Chitsakamile slapped him with 48 months imprisonment.

27-year-old Mike Malinga hails from Chitalo village in the area of Traditional Authority Nazombe in Phalombe district.