Woman killed after being struck by car

A 52 year-old woman has died after being hit by a car while walking on Monday at Mangochi Catholic church roundabout in the district.

The woman who has been identified as Martha Kusweje was walking on the side of a road when she was struck by the car which had overturned.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 Mangochi Police Deputy Spokesperson Amina Daudi said the car, a Rav4 Station wagon registration number BT9292 driven by Mr Garnet Fologonya, was coming from the direction of Mangochi Robots heading to Namwera.

Upon arrival at Mangochi Catholic Church roundabout Fologonya failed to control the motor vehicle due to overspeeding and as a result it overturned to the extreme far near side and hit late Kusweje who was heading in the opposite direction.

“Following the impact she sustained fractures on both legs and internal injuries and died on the spot,” said Daudi.

The driver escaped with minor general body pains and his motor vehicle got extensively damaged.

Meanwhile, the Police are advising drivers to always follow road safety measures in order to avoid road accidents. The victim hailed from Chipalamawamba village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.