Greedy Malawi MPs slammed

Malawians have hit back at lawmakers’ claims that the salary they get is not enough to solve their problems saying the remarks are inconsiderate since many citizens are struggling to earn a living.

Reacting to remarks made by chairperson of Parliamentary Social Welfare committee Alex Major that Malawi legislators are poor as the money they earn is not enough to meet their needs, Malawians have described the lawmakers as greedy people who just want to be earning a lot of money while Malawians themselves are failing to access basic needs such as education and health.

Commenting on Malawi24’s story on the issue, some Malawians asked the legislators to compare their earnings to what ordinary Malawians get.

“Take a look on those teachers. Hard work, less salary, so how poorest are you komatu zinazi kumanena mukuziwa kut kuli Mulungu kunjaku he may step you down. Mbwelera!” Mjomba Wakulungwa Mustapher wrote.

While another Malawian Macdonald Lubelo said: “Let me remind you people, these greedy gluttons so called MPs are there for their own potbelly’s needs. They don’t represent us. Salaries, allowances and tea breaks are all what matters most to them,” he said.

In his comment, Blessings No surrender Chimwenga advised the MPs to be kind-hearted and not necessarily valuing their personal welfares.

“Mukamalankhula muzikhala ngat muli uzimu. Ma million mumalandirao ndi apayani? Wina akulandira 60 mpaka pano zake kulibe, ndiye inu muziyankhula zimenezo! Ambirinu ndinu mfitidi mwamva!” he angrily hit back at the Malawian legislators.

Other Malawians have also blamed the MPs for such unwelcome remarks considering the state of the country’s economy.

Some quarters have asked the MPs to first consider the lives of people whom they represent and not what they think will just benefit them.