Delay of minibus terminal construction worries MOAM

Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (MOAM) has expressed concern over the delay of the commencement of the minibus terminal construction projects in Blantyre and Lilongwe.

Speaking to Malawi24, MOAM General Secretary Coxley Kamange said work on the projects was supposed to commence in June 2015.

Kamange said the project in Blantyre is delaying due to court injunctions which Blantyre City Council (BCC) and K and N obtained in years ago.

According to Kamange, they are wondering why the BCC obtained the injunction since they already discussed issue and the council agreed to sell the land to MOAM in order to start the project.

“It is assumed that the BCC is holding the land to sell to other people who do not have vast project as theirs,” said Kamange.

The MOAM general secretary however uttered that they will just buy land from elsewhere in Blantyre and will do the same in Lilongwe in order to construct the minibus terminals.

“We have already managed to buy land in Lilongwe for the project and are also hoping to buy another piece of land in Blantyre,” he said.

He finally said that they are hopeful that the long awaited project will commence as soon as possible in Blantyre and in Lilongwe.