Blantyre police happy with crime decline

Police in the commercial city of Blantyre have expressed joy over the decline in crime in the city.

According to the police, crime in Blantyre has gone down with 40.2 percent in January this year as compared to January 2016.

Statistics for Ndirande Township reveal 75 criminal cases in 2016, while in 2017 the police recorded 54 cases representing 28 percent decline.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Blantyre police assistant spokesperson Andrew Mayawo attributed the decline to patrols that the police had in January.

“Our officers were committed to patrols we had either walking patrols or vehicle patrols and that has helped to slash down the criminal record,” said Mayawo.

He further applauded the community for giving tips to the police on suspected criminal activities.

“The community have also taken part in helping us to crack down the criminals and we are very proud of that,” he added.