Vendors continue to reduce maize price in Malawi

As state grain marketer Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) continues to sell its maize at an exorbitant price, vendors in the country have further reduced the price of a 50kg bag of maize, Malawi24 has the details.

The reduction comes amid controversy over Zambia maize-gate scandal involving some top officials in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Admarc officials.

It also happens when ADMARC is still selling maize at MK12,500 per 50kg bag.

According to a snap check by this publication conducted on Monday February 6, vendors in Nsanje, Chikhwawa, Blantyre and Mulanje are selling a 50kg bag of maize at K10,000 with some selling it at as low as K8,000.

In the past weeks the traders were selling the maize at K12,000 per 50kg bag representing a reduction of 16.7 percent.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, vendors at Bangula Market in Nsanje attributed the maize drop to availability of the commodity and the nearing of maize harvesting season.

But Dr Joseph Chidanti Malunga, Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, attributed the drop in maize prices to prospects of good maize harvest this year.

“The drop in maize prices simply means there is a lot of food in the country this year. If you go to most maize selling points, you will not find people queuing for maize and most vendors are busy selling their consignment in order to avoid them from rotting,” said Dr Malunga from Zambia.

Meanwhile, some farmers at Tengani Trading centre in Lower Shire district of Nsanje have already started selling green maize.