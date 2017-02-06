There is no jet for Mutharika – businessman Simbi Phiri denies buying Malawi leader a jet

Business tycoon Simbi Phiri has come out in the open over reports he has plans to buy a jet for Malawi President Peter Mutharika.

According to reports which have gone viral on the social media, Simbi Phiri who is based in South Africa and heads the Khato Civils across Africa has bought a SyberJet SJ30 , an American business jet built by SyberJet Aircraft worth $ 7 million to give to Mutharika.

The report said Simbi Phiri thought of buying the jet to ease the mobility of the President of Malawi when travelling abroad.

But he has since come in the open to say the reports are not true. He has this morning released a statement trashing the reports.

“We would like to categorically dispel this false construct which only aims at defying the decorum of conducting business within government system. Never at any given time has Mr. Simbi Phiri spoke to anyone within or without government of any intention to avail funds for such a purchase,” reads the statement in part.

The statement further says that the information in circulation on social media is total fabrication, malicious, slanderous and deliberately twisted to distract Khato Civils from their core functions notable of which is to pump water from Lake Malawi to Lilongwe.

It adds that currently, the focus of the company is “on undertaking the water project to the best of our professional ability, nothing else and says a consignment of equipment for the project is on the way into the country, a true indication that Khato Civils is preoccupied with this, nothing else.’’