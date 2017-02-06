Nigeria’s President does a Peter Mutharika

President of the federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammad Buhari, has ‘gone missing’ in the UK. Following in the footsteps or Malawi leader Peter Mutharika who went missing in the US last year before returning after over a month.

Buhari left Nigeria for the UK on 18 January this year but is yet to return. He indicated on his departure that he was going for a medical vacation.

His absence however started rumours on social media about his health with some saying that he had apparently died.

The rumours were vigorously shrugged by his team and supporters. To indicate that he was alive and well, Buhari said that he would be returning to Nigeria on Monday, 6 February.

His return was set to coincide with protests against his leadership which protestors said has failed to turn around the country’s economy.

In a dramatic twist of events, however, the protest which was set to be led by TuBaba who featured in Tay Grin’s Chipapapa was cancelled. He cited security issues as the reason.

Meanwhile Buhari who had to be arriving in Nigeria also pulled a last minute surprise when he indicated that he would not be returning as he had to extend his medical vacation indefinitely. He said it is on the doctor’s advice.

His decision not to return to Nigeria has prompted serious rumours on his health with many believing that he has died and the government is trying to cover up.