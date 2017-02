Malawian health worker caught having sex in hospital

A health worker at Chikhwawa District Hospital is facing disciplinary action after he was found having sex with a woman while patients were waiting for him, Malawi24 can report.

Chikhwawa District Hospital official Moses Jere confirmed that the health workers faces abuse of office and breach of ethics charges.

According to reports, the health worker abandoned people who were in need of his help and went in one of the hospital rooms to have sex with a woman.

Angry patients tipped the hospital officials who went into the room and found him making love to the woman. Jere has stressed that the hospital does not entertain such unwelcome behaviour.

Few years ago, a health worker at Mulanje District Hospital was jailed for raping a pregnant woman whom he was supposed to examine.