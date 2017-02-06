Bullets AGM endorses main executive committee’ elections

…Trustees dissolve executive committee

Nyasa Big Bullets Annual General Meeting (AGM) which took place on Saturday at Gynkana Club in Zomba has endorsed elections for the main executive committee.

After electing new office bearers in the supporters executive committee, supporters then called for main executive committee elections saying it wasn’t in line with the club’s constitution for Bullets to be run by an interim committee.

After the resolutions were made, supporters were asked for their input from which they all agreed to have the elections as per Bullets’ constitution.

Trustees Chairman James Busile then dissolved the interim main executive committee apart from Chairman Noel Lipipa who was spared to continue running the affairs of the team until the elections are held.

He then gave a go ahead for the elections to take place in the coming days.

“We will have the elections as per our constitution and as Trustees Chairman, I have dissolved the current interim committee apart from Noel Lipipa who will still be running the affairs of the team until the elections are held.

“We will communicate to our supporters on the date of the elections,” he told reporters.

After the AGM, supporters committee elected Stone Mwamadi as their Chairman, with Bruno Gama deputising him.

Mabvuto Chiwambo was elected as the General Secretary with Watson Masika as his deputy. Chingeni Agumbala Kadam’manja was elected the committee treasurer and will be deputised by Ganizani Mpinganjira.

Maggie Kamala, Jack Mabvutula, Frank Makalani, William Chiuzeni and Judith Chinyama were all ushered in as executive committee members.