Wandale outlines vision for his party

The outspoken People’s Land Organisation leader Vincent Wandale says the country needs new blood in politics as the current crop has grown old.

This is coming a few months after Wandale announced the formation of his party as he wants to continue fighting for people’s interests.

Speaking to Malawi24, Wandale said the party’s name is Alliance for Change but it is not registered and it is unofficial as the name would change.

He claimed that the politicians currently leading Malawi have grown old and are not fit for active politics as they have run out of ideas.

“That is why same old failed ideas are repeated to our dissatisfaction,” said Wandale.

He added that politics is a game for the youth not the elderly but yet in Malawi very old people who have reached the end of their useful life dominate and that is why they engage in corrupt practices which have led to the underdevelopment of Malawi.

Wandale further said that the leaders shamelessly buy expensive vehicles and luxury goods whilst the majority of the voters languish in poverty.

According to Wandale, such acts must change and that is why they came up with the Alliance for Change party.

The party’s goal is to ensure fair distribution of land and make Malawi a federal state like the United States of America.

“We shall make Malawi a federal state like USA so that districts have more power and Central government powers are trimmed to ensure that districts take charge of their affairs beyond the non-functional decentralization,” said Wandale.

He also said that through federal government the special needs of districts will be felt effectively.

Wandale noted that the party will indulge in economic transformation and government will open firms to secure finances for running government and increase wages of government staff to be at par with SADC region in order to reduce corruption which is rampant in the country and is believed to be fuelled by low salaries.

According to Wandale, they shall instil spiritual orientation in all affairs of government and citizens affairs in order to invoke the divine in operation of the state and their values are based on love for self, each other and government as well as self enhancement on all development initiatives.

Meanwhile, Wandale has called on all well-meaning people to join the party to change things in the country rather than complaining daily to authorities who seem to have run short of good ideas.