Road accident claims one life in Blantyre

A 28 year-old woman has died after her car fell into Naperi River in Blantyre .

The woman, Takodwa Chipeni, was in a Toyota Spacio vehicle registration number BS 9173 that fell into the river near Stella Maris Girls secondary school.

According to eyewitness Alex Mtewa, the woman was trapped in the vehicle as they failed to rescue her at first since they were few in number.

Mtewa added that they went to report to police officers at a nearby roadblock who came to the site of the accident.

The police are yet to find relations of the deceased.

The woman hailed from Zandu village, Tradition Authority Chikho in Mchinji district.