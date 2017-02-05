Zambia’s opposition leader demands explanation from Mutharika on maize scandal

Zambian opposition United Progressive Party (UDP) leader Savior Chishimba has demanded an explanation from Malawi leader Peter Mutharika and Zambian president Edgar Lungu on the maize deal.

Appearing before the Malawi joint Parliamentary committee that is probing the allegations of corruption, Chishimba disclosed that Mutharika and Lungu owe people of the two countries an explanation as they allowed corrupt transaction under their roofs.

“There is contract law as well as the criminal law, the whole contract is marred with corruption, we have presented evidence of corruption by senior government officials deliberately, the evidence is for the committee the same as which we gave to our Anti-Corruption Commission, in this case the Presidents of the two countries his Excellency professor Peter Mutharika and his Excellency Edgar Lungu owe an explanation to the people of Zambia and Malawi,” said Chishimba.

He further refuted reports that no money was given to any Zambian company for the maize purchase deal arguing that Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF) had access to the money.

“At some point K26 billion Malawi kwacha was made available to ZCF, the information that we are getting from the media that no money was exchanged is a mere propaganda to deceive people, a letter of credit is an international instrument and it is used especially when huge money is involved, when PTA Bank made available that facility on 26th July, 2016 at 12 hours, 4 minutes and 13 seconds ZCF had access to that facility,” added Chishimba.

The revelation comes contrary to Reserve Bank of Malawi’s (RBM) claims that no money was given to ZCF as they had only supplied 4000 metric tonnes against 100,000.

Chishimba expressed dismay on the deal arguing that the scandal has been a blow to the poor citizenry of the two countries.

Malawi government embarked on buying staple grains across borders following reports of hunger due to persistent dry spells that led to food insecurity.

However government was faulted for the dubious transaction made in the maize purchase.