Teacher rapes learner

Mangochi Police Station is keeping in custody a 23 year-old man who is a Standard 7 teacher for raping a 16 year-old pupil.

Mangochi Police Deputy Spokesperson Amina Daudi has identified the teacher as Martin Kalima.

According to Daudi, It was in the month of December 2016 when the suspect started coercing the girl into having sex with him.

The teacher kept on proposing the girl and on January 2 he took her to his house where he raped her.

“This has been happening several times at his house and sometimes at the victim’s house until on January 28, 2017 when the victim’s mother caught the teacher doing the evil act in her house,” said Daudi.

The mother of the victim reported the matter to the head teacher of the rapist’s school.

A medical examination conducted at Namalaka Health Centre confirmed that the victim was raped several times.

The teacher will appear before court to answer the charge of defilement which is contrary to section 138 of Penal code.

Meanwhile the Police have urged the general public to stop such evil acts because they pose a threat to girls.

The evil teacher hails from Tchaula village, Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba district.