Guard in jail for raping 14 year-old girl

Police in Machinga have arrested a 28 year-old man for raping a 14 year-old girl.

Machinga Police spokesperson Davie Sulumba confirmed the arrest with Malawi24 and identified the suspect as Fyson Lumando.

According to Sulumba, during the night of 1st February, 2017 Lumando who is a security guard at Liwonde Admarc called the victim and coerced her into have sex with him saying he will give her one thousand kwacha.

However, while the guard was sexually abusing her, the victim sustained some cuts inside her sexual organ and blood started oozing from it.

“Later when the victim’s friend saw the blood she reported the matter to police where the victim was given a medical report for medical treatment and examination, and is now admitted at Machinga district hospital,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fyson Lumando who comes from Chimombo village in Traditional authority Kawinga of Machinga district will be brought to book to answer charges of defilement which is in conflict with section 138 of the penal code.