Stone Mwamadi to go unopposed in Bullets supporters’ elections

The incumbent Nyasa Big Bullets supporters chairman Stone Mwamadi is facing no challenger in the club’s supporters committee elections slated for 4th of February at Gymkhana Club in Zomba.

According to information reaching this publication, 23 Bullets supporters from all the corners of Malawi have shown interest to contest in this year’s Nyasa Big Bullets main supporters committee elections.

During the polls, Bruno Gama and George Wonderson will battle it out for the position of vice chairperson whereas Emmanuel Chikoti, Mabvuto Chilambo and William Allub will go head to head for the position of general secretary in the Bullets supporters main executive committee.

Chisomo Chikwembani and Watson Masika will fight each other for the position of supporters vice general secretary.

The statement further states that Davie Matemba and Chingeni Kadam’manja will battle it out for the position of the supporters treasurer with Mabvuto Njuzi Ganizani Mpinganjira and Yohane Piyo vying for the position of the vice treasurer.

Jack Mavutula, William Chiuzeni, Magie Kamala, Gimlet Chuma, Wonderful Belo, Frank Makalani, Steven Saizi, Judith Chinyama and Julius Matiki will all fight for the positions of Bullets supporters committee members.

The new Nyasa Big Bullets supporters committee will lead the club’s supporters in Malawi for the next two years.