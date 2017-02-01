Star player writes resignation letter to Wanderers

One of Be Forward Wanderers star players has penned the club he is leaving after heightened rows with the management over his future, Malawi24 has learnt.

Joseph Kamwendo has written the Nomads he has left the club.

This follows his recent trip to Japan with forward Peter Wadabwa- a journey that turned fruitless as he claimed that in Japan he had trials with amateur clubs without any explanation from Wanderers officials.

Malawi24 quoted him as saying ” “I have come to accept that we came here and there were no trials. I trained with teams that could not offer us contracts, they say acceptance brings change. I need to make a decision that is going to suit me. I have never experienced this in my entire career,”.

According to reports, the ex Flames captain has been in a war of words with the team’s leadership whom he accused of betraying him and Wadabwa.

Kamwendo wondered why the team sent him for trials with community clubs yet he was told he would be with top tier clubs.

However, General Secretary for the Nomads Mike Butao was quick to deny any involvement in the whole process saying the arrangements were made by Be Forward.

At the moment, Kamwendo is reportedly heading to Silver Strikers – a side that the Nomads just got services of defender Lucky Malata.

He had signed a two year contract last year marking his return to his former club after a spell in Mozambique with top side Liga Malcumana.