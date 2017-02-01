“We can destroy Silver Strikers at once” – Nomads hit back

…blames Silver for Kamwendo’ resignation

Be Forward Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butao has hit back at Silver Strikers saying his side can destroy the Central Bankers at once.

Speaking to one of the local radio station on Tuesday, Butao said if Silver Strikers wants to go to war with the Nomads, then they should expect the worst because Wanderers is capable of destroying their counterparts at once.

He was reacting angrily to the news that influential and veteran midfielder Joseph Kamwendo has handed in his resignation letter from the club.

According to Butao, Kamwendo’s decision has been influenced by the Bankers, who through their General Secretary Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, had earlier on vowed to invade the Nomads camp for some of their key players before the closure of the local transfer window.

“We are still questioning the authenticity of the letter which came from Joseph Kamwendo but the decision has been influenced by Silver Strikers who are busy talking to our players without our permission.’’

“Let me warn them that if they want to go to war with us, we can destroy them at once, I must warn them. We got Lucky Malata because he was a free agent and that was the missing puzzle in our camp so they must not dare us,” he said.

In his remarks, Chakaka Nyirenda vowed to invade Wanderers camp for some of their stars. It was reported that Jabulani Linje, Kamwendo, Stainly Sanudi and Isaac Kaliyati are some of the players being linked with a move to the Central Bankers.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has asked both parties to resolve the matter amicably to avoid further damage.

Kamwendo has a year-long contract with Wanderers. The former Orlando Pirates and Caps United midfielder is said to have been irked with how Wanderers officials arranged the Japan trip for trials.