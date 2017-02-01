ACB quizzes Mutharika’s minister

Malawi minister of local government and rural development Kondwani Nankhumwa has appeared before the country’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to explain the source of funding for his multi-million kwacha donation.

Confirming on the local press, ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala said Nankhumwa appeared before the country’s graft busting body on Saturday to explain his recent donation of various items worth K23 million to his constituency.

Ndala added that the body is yet to give a report on the progress of holding Nankhumwa accountable.

Weeks ago, Nankhumwa made a donation of property worthy K23 million in his constituency in Mulanje. The donation included an ambulance, 11 motorcycles and 300 bicycles.

The benevolent act raised eyebrows among stakeholders who called on the minister to disclose the source of the funding.