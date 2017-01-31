Prophet Samuel’s Chiukepo prophecy comes true

Prophet F.T Samuel’s 2015 prophecy that Nyasa Big Bullets striker will return to South Africa looked to be in doubt as two years passed by, but now it has come true.

This follows Chiukepo’s move to Golden Arrows where he has signed a six month contract with an option of extending it to two years.

In 2015, Prophet FT Samuel wrote on his Facebook page his prophecy that Chiukepo Msowoya will go back to South Africa.

According to a recent Facebook post on Prophet Samuel’s page, Chiukepo confirmed to the prophet through a phone call that he and his wife kept the prophecy by the man of God.

“My wife and I kept the word and we were interceding over and over again for it to come to pass, knowing that soon or later the words shall come to pass,” the player was quoted as saying on Prophet FT Samuel ministries Facebook page.

Chiukepo added that in the same year (2015) the prophecy was made, he travelled to South Africa for trials but he did not make it though he did not lose hope.

“In 2015 I went to South Africa for trials but I did not make it. However, I did not lose hope because we kept Abraham’s faith which says; ‘God has spoken. I believe it shall come to pass’,” Chiukepo said.

Chiukepo further said that at the start of this year the prophet instructed the church to enter into 21 days of praying and fasting.

The Bullets forward further said that in his family they took the prophet’s instruction as vital and 7 days after they started fasting he started receiving calls from South Africa and went on to secure the move to Golden Arrows.

On his move, the player said he is in South Africa because God has accomplished things which seemed so hard.