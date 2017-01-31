Nkhotakota Police hailed for reducing crime

Nkhotakota police station has been applauded for reducing crime by 33 percent over the past year.

This was said during Station Executive Committee (SEC) meeting held on Sunday in the district aimed at strengthening security and analysing crime in the district.

The meeting was attended by officials from district council and traditional leaders including senior chief Malengachanzi.

Speaking during the meeting, an official from the district council Mr Chapondapo applauded Nkhotakota police for tremendously reducing crime and for intensifying security during Christmas and New Year season.

In his remarks, the officer in-charge senior assistant commissioner of police (SACP) Timothy Phiri commended all police officers and community members for their contributions towards the crime reduction.

“The success is due to the cordial and good relationship among police and the general public and it’s our wish to have a safe and secure environment in the district and Malawi at large,” Phiri said.

He further said Nkhotakota was named third best police station among twelve police stations in the central region last year.

Meanwhile, in this year’s action plan the police station has put in place measures to combat gender and domestic violence, to conduct youth’s outreach, and to do more on child protection. In the just ended year, the central region reduced crime by 8 percent.