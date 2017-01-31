31 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:53 AM

Man hit by train while sleeping on tracks

An unidentified man has died in Mchinji district after he was run over by a train, Malawi24 has learnt.

According to police, the man is reported to have fallen asleep on the railway tracks in Beata village when the locomotive hit him.

Mchinji Police deputy spokesperson sub-inspector Rome Chauluka said the driver tried to alert the man using a horn but he did not move as he was in deep sleep.

Postmortem at Mchinji hospital revealed that the man died due to serious intracranial injuries sustained after the train run over him.

Police are yet to identify the man and they have since called on people whose relation is missing to contact them.

The man is believed to have hailed from the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Zulu in the district of Mchinji.