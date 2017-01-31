31 January 2017 Last updated at: 10:11 AM

Malawians need to change their mindset – IBAM

President of Indigenous Businesses Association of Malawi (IBAM) Mike Mlombwa says there is need for Malawians to change their mindset if the Buy Malawi Strategy is going to be successful.

The Buy Malawi Strategy was launched on April 4 last year in a bid to promote locally produced goods and services.

Mlombwa said despite government asking people to buy Malawian products, the campaign will mean nothing if Malawians do not change their mindset on how they see Malawian products.

“Much as government would urge Malawians to buy Malawian products but if people will not change their mindset on Malawian products nothing will come out of the Buy Malawi Strategy,” said Mlombwa.

He added that it is sad that Malawians are still importing goods from outside despite having similar products in the country.

During the launch of the Buy Malawi Strategy, President Peter Mutharika outlined some measures to boost the local industries.

Among the measures the president mentioned as a way of kicking of implementation of the strategy; Mutharika said all public procuring entities will buy at least 30 percent of their goods and services from Malawi based enterprises.