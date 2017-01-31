31 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:29 AM

Govt fires teachers

The Malawi government says it is working tirelessly to bring sanity to the education sector with its latest move seeing primary school teachers getting fired for what it terms as ‘serious absenteeism’’.

According to reports over ten teachers in Chikwawa district have been fired for not showing up at their respective work places for no valid reasons.

Media reports quotes’ the District’s Education Manager Chrissie Chimsale as saying the tendency was a blow to pupils who feel the pinch of not having classes yet government is paying the teachers every month for work that they are not doing.

At the moment, government is seriously following levels of commitment by civil servants in the bid to revive the civil service and the particular sectors like education and health.