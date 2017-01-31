31 January 2017 Last updated at: 10:15 AM

Consumers disappointed with new Cocopina

Malawians who consume Cocopina soft drink have expressed dissatisfaction over the taste of the drink.

People have expressed their concerns on Facebook over the taste of Cocopina which according to them has been rebranded by Southern Bottlers.

The consumers say it is regrettable that Sobo thought of changing the taste of the drink which they claimed is not good when compared to the old brand.

Some of them said they would have been grateful if Sobo considered their concerns and brought back the old Cocopina.

According to people who have tested the new Cocopina, it has the taste of Fanta pineapple and if put in a cup people would think it is Fanta.

“Bring back my real Cocopina, it smells and taste like Fanta pineapple, if it wasn’t in a bottle, you won’t know it’s not Fanta pineapple,” said Atui Weni on Facebook.

While Hannock Hudson Chimtengo said: “I don’t think this one falls into that category they could have indicated on the bottle that it’s Cocopina pineapple or something. I suspect they have played with the formula to reduce the cost.”