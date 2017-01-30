30 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:22 AM

‘We will strike where it pains most’- Silver Strikers warn Nomads

The transfer of Lucky Malata from Silver Strikers to Be Forward Wanderers seems to have sparkled a rivalry between the two sides, with the Central Bankers warning their counterparts that a bomb is about to explode in the coming days.

The remarks were made by the area 47 based giants General Secretary Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda who vowed to invade the Nomads camp for two of their stars in the on-going local transfer window.

“We are in discussions with two Be Forward Wanderers players for a possible move before the closure of the local transfer window. We cannot disclose more details but by the end of this week, we will strike were it pains most.

“We are very much active into the transfer market and we are hoping to clinch a deal with the players in the coming days,” he told the local media.

But reacting to Chakaka Nyirenda’s sentiments, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) transfer system manager Casper Jangale said the Bankers must refrain from using words that may provoke the anger of rival supporters.

He also warned clubs to stay away from player tapping saying rules will be applied regardless of how big or small the club involved is.

According to media reports, the Bankers are in talks with Joseph Kamwendo and Boston Kabango and they are also hunting for the services of Isaac Kaliyati and Stainley Sanudi whose contracts expire in April this year.

Malata moved to Wanderers last week on a free transfer after he failed to struck a new deal with the area 47 giants.

Meanwhile, Hygiene Mwendepeka has completed his move from Karonga United to Silver Strikers for undisclosed fee.

The Central Bankers have confirmed the development saying Mwendepeka, who was highly linked with a move to the newly promoted Masters Security FC, has signed a four-year deal with the club.

The Bankers are also closing in on Mwendepeka’s team mate Khumbo Msowoya who was a marvel to watch last season.