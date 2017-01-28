28 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:45 AM

Mutharika to make first travel of 2017

Malawi President Peter Mutharika will on Sunday fly to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to attend 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Governments of the African Union (AU).

According to a statement signed by Presidential Press Secretary and Spokesperson Mgeme Kalirani, Mutharika is expected to depart for Ethiopia through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

The African Union (AU) is a continental union consisting of 54 countries in Africa.

It was established on 26 May 2001 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and launched on 9th July 2002 in South Africa with the aim of replacing the Organisation of African Unity (OAU).

The most important decisions of the AU are made by the Assembly of the African Union, a semi-annual meeting of the heads of state and government of its member states.

The AU’s secretariat, the African Union Commission , is based in Addis Ababa.

Some of the objectives of AU are to achieve greater unity and solidarity between the African countries and Africans, to defend the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of its member states , to accelerate the political and social-economic integration of the continent , to promote and defend African common positions on issues of interest to the continent and its peoples, to encourage international cooperation, taking due account of the Charter of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and to promote peace, security, and stability on the continent.

Malawi’s former president late Bingu wa Mutharika headed the contintinental organisation from 2010 to 2011.