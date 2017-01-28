28 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:28 AM

Devotion: Be matured in your speech

James 3 : 2 ” For we all often stumble and fall and offend in many things. And if anyone does not offend in speech [never says the wrong things], he is a fully developed character and a perfect man, able to control his whole body and to curb his entire nature.”

How do you control your life? How do you curb your entire nature? Its by speaking write things. By speaking as a mature person. Your speech shows your level of maturity in the things of God. That is why the scripture says if you dont offend in whatever you say, you are mature. Remember what you say is what you get. A child in Christ would say ” I am weak” when they are weak, whereas the mature will speak according to Joel 3:10 “Let the weak say I am strong.”

Regardless of the physical outlook, when one is mature, they agree with the truth of the Word and speak according to the truth of the Word rather than the physical facts that may appeal to the natural sense. 2 Corinthians 4 : 18 ” So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen. For what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”

Babies in Christ have their own language and they speak according to the physical condition. They are carnal and hence speak according to feelings. If your speech today is same as the day you received Jesus, then know you are not growing.

1 Corinthians 13 : 11 “When I was a child, I TALKED like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put childish ways behind me.” Paul says when he was a child he talked like a child. Actually talking is placed before thoughts and reasoning. Which means when you are not grown up in Christ, you speak even before you think and reason. That is why immature speak recklessly.

Go for the Word of God to grow up and start speaking rightly.1 Peter 2 : 2 ” As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby.”

Confession

I speak according to the truth of the Word. I refuse the observable features that are temporal. In Jesus Name. Amen

Be born again.

