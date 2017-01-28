28 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:40 AM
Chaponda keeps MPs waiting over maizegate inquiry
Suspended minister of agriculture, irrigation and water development George Chaponda on Friday failed to have an audience with a joint Parliamentary committee of public accounts and agriculture that is probing the Zambia, Malawi maize scandal.
Chaponda who was scheduled to meet the committee on Friday morning kept the members waiting until evening of the day.
Confirming the development on the local press, Chairman for the committee Joseph Chidanti Malunga said Chaponda could not be seen at Parliament building in Lilongwe on Friday.
“His secretary confirmed that he got the letter which we sent to him and we are sure that he got the message, he was supposed to be here by 11 but this is 3 o’clock” said Malunga.
He added that the committee is to give Chaponda another chance to explain his side of the story on the allegations that he is the big fish in the scam.
Reasons of Chaponda’s failure to appear before the committee are yet to be known.
For the past two weeks, the committee has been inquiring from local stakeholders who facilitated the Zambia, Malawi maize deal following reports of dubious transaction made in buying the staple grains.
The committee is yet to travel to Zambia to investigate corruption claims on the maize purchase.
35 Comments On "Chaponda keeps MPs waiting over maizegate inquiry"
yes he’s above the law, but time will surely come when he will be below the law.
He is acting as an infinite being who can not be interrogated by the finite beings. This makes more political leaders as semi gods and sit freely on the laws without any fear. God who is all knowing sees you and he will show you
He is the one rulling!!!
Chaponda s masa poes fucken donara muscont!
In the last days People will be selfish,greedy,boastful and conceited just like chaponda and the entire DPP family
simukudziwa kti chaponda amagona masana,nthawi imene mumayembekeza kti abwera nzanu anali akugona.kkkkkk!!!!!!!
Ndi Mj Imeyo Ase No Phuma Angozikanda Ali Pheeeee!!!! Mungozivuta Mufunse Anthu Akwawo Akuzeni
Munthu wankulu Dr chaponda aliphe atazi nyambita za chimanga. And Palibe munthu angamuchotse.
ndipo malawi asa sungakhaleko dziko la umve kwabasi zoona munthu kumusekelelela paka liti kuchoka chaka chatha mupaka lelo osaigwila mbava boma pamoz ndi dpp nonse pamutumbo panu zoona anthufe tizivutika inu kudya bwino iwe pita pa ujen pako naweso ukusekelela za usilu zoona popeza chaponda anakupasa ndalama za kamupen panopa wat umusiye kumumanga asa zopusa ndithu
We r tired of these nonsense stories of chaponda! The name itself determines his actions
Tatopatu kumva Zausiruzi ngati mukukanika kumumanga musatinyase ndi Ma updates anuwa apa, zausiru basi
even if i was chaponda i would not have gone there.why should i appear before fellow MPz whose aim is to humiliate and score political ooints on me.the three enquiries on the same issue.if there is evidence of wrong doing why cant they report it to the police or ACB.its only the president appointed team which the president will respect and if there evidence rhe police or ACB to investigate and prosecute otherwise the Parliamentary report will be treated as political witch hunt aimed at dainted the image of senior member of ruling party. moreover there is kamlepo in the team uuuu zero action from govt institutions on that report
I thot u say like ” If I was Chaponda I would go with my 100% innocence and shine be4 them”
How about that huh?
APA zikuonetselatu kuti ngakhale peter akukhalila kumbuyo mbala chaponda. Koma chonsecho pomulumbilitsa peter adanena kuti sadzaikila nduna yakuba kumbuyo lelo?
Komabe chapondayo asaone ngati ndi dolo one day adzaona polekela. Anthu opanda chisoni ndi dziko awa ndipo sayenekela kukhala atsogoleli.
Chaponda the untouchable. Even APM can’t dare come near him. He is hell fire. You need a very strong heavy duty fire extinguishing machine to put him off.
kkikkkk
koma ogulitsamakala kumangidwa
Ku Malawi tisamanamizame kuti nobody is above the law….here is a living example Chaponda who currently is above the law…ndiye ndinve chiphwisi china saying nobody is above the law in malawi koma akumuona chaponda uyu…zopusa basi..
olamula sangalamulilidwe ndi olamulilidwa, remember we are in power, we are government
Chaponda and APM are above the Malawi law ndi mmene ndikuonelamu. Mungouwa apa ngati agalu amantha mmalo moyinjata nkhalambayi. Ndikanakhala ine bwenzi mutatamika ndi kudziwa malamulo pa ine pondikwizinga.
#CHAPONDA IKANA KHALA MBEU BWEZI TITA KAZINGA NDIKUIKONORA KENAKO NKUKATAYA M’MADZI
Dzana nsanga wotipulumusa
kodi chomwe mukumutchukisila munthuyu ndi chani miyezi ikutha pano tayambira kuwerenga ndi kubva za chaponda zakwana tiuzeni zina ngati zolemba zikuasowa tsiyani. izi za chaponda siziphula kanthu
khalamba kumangokhalira mipando moti mupatse ana mapeto ake mukaona kuti mwatopa nkumamba kuwasiila ena mavuto
zikuchita kunesa kuti anatumidwa ndi big man tiziona m’mene zithele
And stop calling him a suspended minister cz wat i see chaponda is above the law……munati court silideleredwa kma ndaonera pa Chaponda kut court limadeleredwa simetimes…….akanakhala osauka mutamumanga for infringement! ! Malawi ndi mbola!1
No one is above the law so why r u boring us with this scam instead of dealing with this old man??
Tasiyani kulembani nkhani zanu zopusazi mwamva…iyaaaa!
Becoz he is under no legal mandate to appear before that committee
Ndalama Mukuzitenga Kuti Zoyendesela Ma Committee Amenewa? Ngati Ili Misonkho Nde Uchitsiru Umemdwo!!!
Malawi aaasa chigawenga choposa zigawenga chimenecho osangocimanga bwa shit tikadzakwiya dikilani muzazione…
… Underglnd movemeng
Ikakhara pamkhate sipheka ndaonera Chapondaaaa
Kodi osangochimanga bwanji? Unyolo ukusowa? Osagwiritsa ntchito luzi kapena lamba wa njinga bwa?
Kuseweretsa dzeru za Malawi, kodi anthu ovoteredwawa amadaliracha? Mwinatu kudalira umbuli waathu akwao or kapena tiziti we are blind?