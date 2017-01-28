28 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:40 AM

Chaponda keeps MPs waiting over maizegate inquiry

Suspended minister of agriculture, irrigation and water development George Chaponda on Friday failed to have an audience with a joint Parliamentary committee of public accounts and agriculture that is probing the Zambia, Malawi maize scandal.

Chaponda who was scheduled to meet the committee on Friday morning kept the members waiting until evening of the day.

Confirming the development on the local press, Chairman for the committee Joseph Chidanti Malunga said Chaponda could not be seen at Parliament building in Lilongwe on Friday.

“His secretary confirmed that he got the letter which we sent to him and we are sure that he got the message, he was supposed to be here by 11 but this is 3 o’clock” said Malunga.

He added that the committee is to give Chaponda another chance to explain his side of the story on the allegations that he is the big fish in the scam.

Reasons of Chaponda’s failure to appear before the committee are yet to be known.

For the past two weeks, the committee has been inquiring from local stakeholders who facilitated the Zambia, Malawi maize deal following reports of dubious transaction made in buying the staple grains.

The committee is yet to travel to Zambia to investigate corruption claims on the maize purchase.