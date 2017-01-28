…redeployed to ministry of Agriculture
Malawi president Peter Mutharika has fired chief executive officer for the Tobacco Control Commission (TCC) Dr Albert Changaya and has redeployed him to the ministry of agriculture, irrigation and water development.
Government has not yet provided any reasons for the firing of the executive officer.
Meanwhile, David Luka who deputised Changaya at the Tobacco Control Commission has taken over as acting chief executive officer.
Tobacco remains Malawi’s main foreign exchange earner despite the ongoing global anti- smoking lobby.
President Mutharika recently vowed that Malawi will keep on supporting its tobacco industry, the mainstay of the economy.
This is happening at a time when the ministry of agriculture, irrigation and water development where Changaya has been redeployed to has been implicated in the maize saga.
*Additional reporting by Chilenje Chilenje
Sorry Editor, he is not fired, we call that Reshaffle. Don’t confuse us
Amupanga fire ndikumupanga redeploy in what capacity at the same time?
What Is Redeployed
Apa nyani wangosintha tchire basi koma mchira anakali nawo
FIRED ndiye kuti yathapo osati kumusintha ofesi,
Mukudabwa chani inu simukudziwa kuti Changaya si Mhlomwe tribe akufuna wachilomwe
Pitala ananditopetsa inu.
yet the editor is mtumbuka based in mzuzu and they claim they are most educated people with this rubbish shupit Malawi24
That’s a photo of Thindwa not Changaya
That photo looks like that of c.e.o of tea association of malawi,not changaya
Mbuzi zosatha chizungu
why are you saying fired instead of just saying redeployed?
Please do us a favour, change the name of this page to;
#FongKong news made in #China24.
Don’t worry we still gonna follow you guys as a fun page kkkkk
What Does The Words Fired & Redeployed Means? Plz Cralify Us.
Why not firing mr ibu chapondambalaya chimanga
He’s not fired, its like promotion. Where have u left the main actor Chaponda?
Fired and redeployed yemweyo. kkkkkkkkkk mmakwana heavy mazoba a Malawi 24.mmatiimilira heavy.Al Jazeera ikuchepera levels hahaha
ZOYAKHULITSA!!
Nanga wa chimanga bwanchi simukumu chotsa bwanchi!
fake news
Chingaya, paeze wina ayaluka, chakachi ndi chaoyaluka.
next, will b de big fish himself to b fired by angry citizens. Malawians r fed up now.
Fired and redeployed at the same time???? English is not our language.
kkkkkkkkk koma Malawi
wachmanga uja nde osathana nae. Shame!
ye ye ye ye chaponda!!
And h is failing to fire Chaponda!! Asatana inu