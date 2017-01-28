By January 28, 2017

…redeployed to ministry of Agriculture

Malawi president Peter Mutharika has fired chief executive officer for the Tobacco Control Commission (TCC) Dr Albert Changaya  and has redeployed him to the ministry of agriculture, irrigation and water development.

Dr Albert Changaya

Dr Albert Changaya moved from TCC.

Government has not yet provided any reasons for the firing of the executive officer.

Meanwhile, David Luka who deputised Changaya at the Tobacco Control Commission has taken over as acting chief executive officer.

Tobacco remains Malawi’s main foreign exchange earner despite the ongoing global anti- smoking lobby.

President Mutharika recently vowed that Malawi will keep on supporting its tobacco industry, the mainstay of the economy.

This is happening at a time when the ministry of agriculture, irrigation and water development where Changaya has been redeployed to  has been implicated in the maize saga.

*Additional reporting by Chilenje Chilenje




  1. Ichabod Chiumia says:
    28/01/2017 at 10:48

    Sorry Editor, he is not fired, we call that Reshaffle. Don’t confuse us

  2. Leo Lupiya says:
    28/01/2017 at 10:41

    Amupanga fire ndikumupanga redeploy in what capacity at the same time?

  3. Edwinn Ndrea Lipenga says:
    28/01/2017 at 09:09

    What Is Redeployed

  4. Pangani Chisinga says:
    28/01/2017 at 09:04

    Apa nyani wangosintha tchire basi koma mchira anakali nawo

  5. Pangani Chisinga says:
    28/01/2017 at 09:04

    FIRED ndiye kuti yathapo osati kumusintha ofesi,

  6. Governor Katswiri says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:55

    Mukudabwa chani inu simukudziwa kuti Changaya si Mhlomwe tribe akufuna wachilomwe

  7. Davie Mataka says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:55

    Pitala ananditopetsa inu.

  8. Kris Katengeza Felix says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:49

    yet the editor is mtumbuka based in mzuzu and they claim they are most educated people with this rubbish shupit Malawi24

  9. Eddie Chilongo says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:45

    That’s a photo of Thindwa not Changaya

  10. Gilbert Grant Ngozo Kachikowa says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:36

    That photo looks like that of c.e.o of tea association of malawi,not changaya

  11. Sipho Kunene says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:34

    Mbuzi zosatha chizungu

  12. Wilson Timvere says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:24

    why are you saying fired instead of just saying redeployed?

  13. John Chimzy Kamanga says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:22

    Please do us a favour, change the name of this page to;
    #FongKong news made in #China24.
    Don’t worry we still gonna follow you guys as a fun page kkkkk

  14. Obed Simwaba says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:22

    What Does The Words Fired & Redeployed Means? Plz Cralify Us.

  15. Clara Chimwemwe Madera says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:21

    Why not firing mr ibu chapondambalaya chimanga

  16. Wallace G Ndovi says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:14

    He’s not fired, its like promotion. Where have u left the main actor Chaponda?

  17. John Chimzy Kamanga says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:14

    Fired and redeployed yemweyo. kkkkkkkkkk mmakwana heavy mazoba a Malawi 24.mmatiimilira heavy.Al Jazeera ikuchepera levels hahaha

  18. Raphael Kamando says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:10

    ZOYAKHULITSA!!

  19. Lennox Mwafulirwa says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:06

    Nanga wa chimanga bwanchi simukumu chotsa bwanchi!

  20. Shupikire Chanza says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:06

    fake news

  21. Mc Chester Mphwina says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:04

    Chingaya, paeze wina ayaluka, chakachi ndi chaoyaluka.

  22. Stephen Pangani says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:03

    next, will b de big fish himself to b fired by angry citizens. Malawians r fed up now.

  23. Mzamani Mithi says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:03

    Fired and redeployed at the same time???? English is not our language.

  24. Bonney Phiri says:
    28/01/2017 at 10:01

    kkkkkkkkk koma Malawi

  25. Hedgeson Phoenix Kahioh Steven says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:00

    fuck

  26. Brian Brizzy Daudi says:
    28/01/2017 at 08:00

    wachmanga uja nde osathana nae. Shame!

  27. Watson Mussa says:
    28/01/2017 at 07:57

    ye ye ye ye chaponda!!

  28. Futurewise Kanjangah says:
    28/01/2017 at 07:55

    And h is failing to fire Chaponda!! Asatana inu

