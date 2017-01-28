…redeployed to ministry of Agriculture

Malawi president Peter Mutharika has fired chief executive officer for the Tobacco Control Commission (TCC) Dr Albert Changaya and has redeployed him to the ministry of agriculture, irrigation and water development.

Government has not yet provided any reasons for the firing of the executive officer.

Meanwhile, David Luka who deputised Changaya at the Tobacco Control Commission has taken over as acting chief executive officer.

Tobacco remains Malawi’s main foreign exchange earner despite the ongoing global anti- smoking lobby.

President Mutharika recently vowed that Malawi will keep on supporting its tobacco industry, the mainstay of the economy.

This is happening at a time when the ministry of agriculture, irrigation and water development where Changaya has been redeployed to has been implicated in the maize saga.

*Additional reporting by Chilenje Chilenje