27 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:38 AM

South African gospel star Lundi Tyamara dies

South African popular gospel artist Lundi Tyamara has died at the age of 38.

Tyamara’s family says he passed away just after midnight at the Edenvale Hospital​.

He was being treated for abdominal Tuberculosis (TB) and a liver condition.

As family members and supporters of the gospel artist reflect on his life, he’s been hailed as a special person who was always a light in the dark tunnel.

An emotional family spokesperson Anele Hlazo says, “Lundi was like a light in the room. When he comes in, you know…”

On Monday, Tyamara was moved to High Care as his condition worsened.

Messages of condolences have also been posted on social media on Friday morning, including from Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. – EYE WITNESS NEWS