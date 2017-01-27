27 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:24 AM
Retraction of the Leonard Kalonga death story
On Friday evening we incorrectly reported Leonard Kalonga, a convicted criminal in the cashgate scandal had passed away.
Malawi24 would like to apologise for publishing the incorrect story.
Kalonga, who served as Assistant Director of Tourism, was convicted soon after pleading guilty in August 2015 for stealing close to K4 billion of public funds.
He is yet to be sentenced and is being remanded at Zomba maximum prison awaiting his sentence.
He once named and implicated Malawi former president Joyce Banda as cashgate’s big fish, saying the loot was intended to fuel Mrs. Banda’s presidential campaign.
Besides implicating Joyce Banda who he said was pocketing 60 percent of the loot, Kalonga also named former budget director Paul Mphwiyo whose shooting led to the unravelling of Cashgate scandal.
He claimed the former budget director was promoted to the position by President Banda as a token of appreciation for his ‘good work’ in sourcing funds for People’s Party (PP).
Kalonga was then listed a key witness in a case in which Mr. Mphwiyo is answering K2.4 billion cashgate charges.
He will be appearing before the court on 6th February 2017 for cross examination from Mphwiyo’s lawyers.
Senzani had also named the former President as a key player in the scandal that saw close to 600 billion disappearing from the public coffer.
Be proffessional guys of malawi 24, check before posting your stories.
Inu ndi choncho palibe mapanga report zowona!
That’s why you are Malawi 24,u are behind.Malawi is 52!!
Mmm mukayankhe mlandu basi
Most of us liked ur page,but now I can have the reason for withdrawing my trust in u guyz. This is not the frst tym u guyz gave us nosense of such kind,this is unprofesional.would u pliz STOP GIVING US UR VOMITS once and for all ? kapena pezani zina zochita coz ntchito imeneyi yakukanikani !
Too bad for an online media outlet!
FUCK U MALAWI24, FUCK UR MOTHERS, FUCK UR SPOUSES, FUCK U ALL MALAWI24 FUCKING STAFF!
u liars, ur alwez busy misinforming the general public & I will never ever trust you
Stupid reporting
#malawi 24 or 25 boza 2much. The deval@ work
viswuli vinu Malawi 24 mwapulika? shupit man va Changa imwe akwaa
Sizodabwitsa ndim’mene mulili atolankhani aku Malawi
I told you Malawi 24 that you need strong deliverance, and lion of Judah anointing oil, the demon controlling is very strong one day it will destroy your life. Receive JESUS Christ as your personal saviour before its too late. Attention seekers. REST IN PEACE MALAWI 24
You owe this man a handsome apology not just by writing. This is very pathetic. He should sue you so that you can stop reporting your shit news before verifying.
Surely we need regulators…every jim and jack can not just wake up and call himself or herself a journalist…mutidyetsa nyasi
Mulungu simunthu amaona ngati wachangamuka kuba ndalama iyaaaaa apite basi
Ndinu opanda nzeru. I have stopped trusting you.
Shameful reporting
Ma journalist ongotola ndichoncho
Malawi 24 you are a disgrace how can you he is dead yet you do not have full evidence? this is total inhuman.
The best things is to sue u.
Martin Zolokere Kasambara so unprofessional
Apparently its his sister that has died. This tells us more about this page
Amalawi 24 ndinu zitsulu mungati m’ bale wanga wamwalira kalonga,. we are enjyng cauz of that money eish!
This is shit. You are not even apologising to Kalonga. Though a convict he has his human rights all over his body. Let Kalonga file a law suit kuti muone polekera nyasi zanuzi.
this is the last am visiting this page, u r a disgrace, however, shud anyone sue u and ordered to pay damages DONT COMPLY, courts could be disobeyed…no hussles
Foolish Pple He Need Compasation
Mbudzi journalists
Kufuna kukhala pa top in reporting kkkkk but wat u hav to know is that u hav committed a serious crime here& the targeted person can sue u if he wants.learn to be professional when disminating info!!!
Sambi chabe, aaaah wat of his relatives who might hav learnt from that
KUGANIZA NGATI ANA
*cant stop laughing*, i was buying #zipwemte at the junction while waiting for change i saw an elderly woman with a little child. the child was walking abit far than the woman and the woman shouted. “,Degree!! wait for me!!” i was so amazed hearing that name” so to satisfy my curiousity, i walked closer to the woman and asked,” Grandma, why do u call this child Degree?” The woman laughed and said,” i sent her mother to the chancellor college and this is what she brought home!!!!!!!!!
Wow!!!!
Mwati Alibe Ufiti Awa?
this is what we call irresponsible journalism.infact u have tarnished ure own image. shame on “U”
Thats why i say Malawi 24 is rubbish. He has to sue you and ask for compasation worthy 1 billion kwacha. If you fail your online rhould be abolished.
KKKKK kadzina kakongolelenji akuti MALAWI24. Koma abakha okhaokha
Agalu inu! mxiiiiieeeew!
Komatu komatu inuwo omalawi 24 ofunika muzengedwe mulandu shuwa. How can you tell the whole nation such a false news? Paunikidwe apa otherwise you will end up in jail. Nakwiya nanu zediii
kkkkkk is this a joke???…..mumalengeza musanafufuze….akusumilani muona.
#mbuzi!!! .nonse ogwira ntchito kumeneko mbuzi. ndikutitu mulipire mbuzi osati ndinu mbuzi
First, it was Peter now,Kalonga,romour mongers.Chinakupangitsani nchiyani?tatiuzeni.Ine ndikuona kuti chilipochilipo.Ngati simunena,a police akufunsitseni ,mwina mukudziwa something chomwe chimchitikire munthuyi.
pamkhaiilo panu mwanva!mwaphaanthu angati osafa inu!zabiyo!!!
Oooooh not good .tray to be professionals
mukapepesa ku court
hehhehe koma ndiye2
kumeneko ndiye kumalawi kwa ine sindikudabwa nazo
Ndakwiyananu Guyz zoona ndangolira ulere?
imeneyo ndiye mw 24,they just spread the news without confirmation from her relatives.
mundibwenzere misozi yanga, ndakwiya
evry1 meks mistakes. da jonalist are human bings jst lyk u… collection accepted.
Kkkkk sinaone ine kunamizira munthu death zoona without confirmation ,displine igwirepo ntchito
Kkkk koma atolankhani inu ayayayaya
kweneso namwe mukulengeska nadi kuyooya va munthu kuti wafwa imwe mundafufuze sukulu mukasambira nkhuni panji mukadukira pa window mose uku.Kwe mwatikhozga soni mukalipire the family of that man you said is died must sue you or otherwise you all must be fired and hire new journalist because you are bunch of fools who can’t help us and Malawi as a nation
Apa Akulu mwayowoya, vikalipile ng’ombe zitatu
Alive In Peace Mr L. Kalonga
So? He is not?we told people abt it,then wht we wll say to people?
agalu inu munalephera kutwuza zot Rihanna is in the country kumatiuza mbwereazo mxieww
SO if he is alive ,tell us when he will kick the bucket?
Why would you make up somebody’ death?there’s something i don’t understand..like why on earth would you just come up with something like death?really?I think munamvesedwa penapake that leaonard aphedwa in prison so zakanika inu mutalemba kale…stupid journalists..Try doing something else..journalism aint your thing..your page is a disgrace!!you keep posting false things..be sure of what you write here..don’t just make up silly things and put them here We are not stupid..
Poor journals in Malawi that’s why you are able to scream at your guests.
Shame!
Looking for Nokia 5110 any offer accepted
Panya panu @malawi24,phuma kwambiri b4 verifying
hahahahaha is it Malawi24 or Malawi42 ? i wondered over your resent post that one of your reporters has been awarded as the best reporter. here u r contradictng urself. day b4 yesterday u also brought another retraction over ur fake news that went viral on social media. today its another. so am not wrong to say u r the best source of lies. shame on u.
U gotta pay for this
Koma zinaziii kkkk
You Are Not Professionai Writers!Shame,
Hehede u always give us unfounded stories Mwagwanayo #incompetence sources
Kupusa basi
You owe this man..how can you report somebodys death without verifications..
You’re a disgrace to the nation of Malawi
Muziyanika Kaye musanasite mwamva
Rubbish!!!
Stupid page
Kkkkk anews 24 kukonda kudya kumaliro mumafuna afe mukamwe fanta kumeneko kukonda kudya kususuka
Muzafa imfa yowawa ngati mumakonda ndalama
Please, verify the news before reporting; otherwise you will give people bad impression that u r trustworthy.
mumathamangila kupanga post zinthu musanapange confirm bwinobwino is it bcoz u want anthu azikutamani kuti mumakhala ndi ma latest news eti, u must be ashamed
kkkkkkkkk malawian unprofessional reporters at their peak!!
Someone must definitely sue you, fly by night journalists
Kulakwa Et Munthu Ali Moyo Nd Kumamuika Pa Media Kt Wamwalira Makvtu Amanu
Ndikamati inu a Malawi 24 mitu yanu simagwira mwakhulupilira? Zokuwonerani inu mungalengeze za imfa ya munthu musanatsimikidze kuchokera kwa achibale ake a munthuyo? Apa zangosonyedzeratu kuti nonse kumeneko ntchito yanu simukuyidziwa. Mukungodziwa kudya m’memo basi. Mwapangawu ndi mlandu woopsa ngati simukudziwa a bwilibwisi inu. Mapadzi anu nonse.
I will sue you you have wasted my RIP wanga pachabe
Kkkkkkk hw many more ppo wl u kill?
Ife timaona ngati ndizoona makape inu bwanj
Mumanama zochepa inu …zbs ndi nation ndi amene amanena zowona
So u mean he is still alive??? Ma last man a ku mortuary alikuti ndi ma hammer
Be proffessional journalist. Don’t write unconfirmed story.
Kkkk koma a Malawi 24 kuyaka too much
Hahaha #FongKongNews24
Malawian journalism kkkkk. That’s why I don’t believe in Malawian news! !!! Full of rubbish
Simunapititsidweko ku court mchifukwa chake mumangolemba zammutu mwanu!!
two things involved mwina amwalira pompano or mwaonjezela matsiku a moyo wake
kkkkk nde mundbwezere Rip…Hw can u play wth somebodies death
Kkkkkk R I P
kkkk ok
Atolankhani opusa ndi chomcho
what is this@Malawi24??????????
u r nt serious
Is this journalism, or poetry?. …I just don’t get it …are these series?. ..
Ehehehe! shame
what kind of journalists are you? How many times ar u gonna do this? Be professionals plz
does this mean he is alive or died someother day other than friday?
yu reported about death without verification?? like seriously?? you are very unprofessional and disgrace to media family.
Kkkkk koma ya
Chambatu ichi iwe Malawi 24
Malawi, Malawi, Malawi! how many times did I call you? Repent and come back to God before its too late.
Malawians lets pray more with God everything is Possible.
Iiiiiiiiii im afred of Malawi now Njaunju Chasowa Namathanga now Kalonga all these people have bean to spill to the entire nation i believe this is not a natural death the prison knows something
Chaponda next waba chimanga wataba kunja government stealers
Aliyese amafa kungoti ifa za ena sizitchuka kapumeni man #muzikabaso kumwambako mesa pano mwakwana atatu …mukamubereso mulungu kumeneko
MHSRIP!
Eshii! So Sad.
Mufe ndithu
Some are saying he is not dead and u MW24 u’re saying he is dead, which is which? But if it is tru, then there must be something on within cachgate circles.
I am very very sorry indeed. Very sorry and deeply saddened. Things are unfolding, unfolding and unfolding. I am seeing MALAWI MALAWI in satanism, blood, witchcraft and black devil slavery. Blackmail and threats. Divisions. Solving problems by elimination and killings. Theft, embezzlement misappropriation, corruption, thuggery, hoodwinking, lust for power are main causes. I am sure this is why the bible out-stands and shines with expression ‘sin committing another sin’. A sinner will never be at peace. In trying to find peace a sinner will employ Iscariot’s kiss. I would like to urge my fellow civil servants and citizens, never to allow themselves to be used by others whether in politics or within communities we live in. Code of ethics and business conduct must guide us always! Doing right, performing with excellence and respect for others ✊ Never seek shortcuts to self comfort and enrichment. Because lavish is languish. Never allow the devil to cheat you. You will finally be rewarded by God.
Very nice and touching
Teleza namathanga marry uo fell kalonga pliz u all stupit thiev rest in devil hands pliz
..has passes away…..indeed kkkkkkkkk!
Mphanvu yake mulunguyo
Shaaa !
Senzani 600 Billion or Million.. ???? a Malawi24 sazatheka
Heading its too bad it lacks correct sentence construction. Becoz at some point. It sounds as if Director of finance has passed away. Sentence is too long to join this ending. Be serious
ONE by ONE, whos NEXT
RIP. Joice@work
Malawi 24 please be realistic .This bizarre how can you just wake up and tell people lies that Leonard Karonga is dead.This is very very unprofessional reporting .Why do you create a story without verifying .Call the prison authorities and verify the news if indeed what you have written is true.Am so disgusted with your way of reporting and news.If it someone who sent you to write such a story please go and return the money you have been given.STUPID REPORTING
bigy z it true or not? I’m also confused here.
Its not true at all.He is very very okay.Let these people who they call themselves journalist call the prison authorities and they can get the truth .Weird reporters of MALAWI 24 are so sick in their heads
Bright Kawaga Lord have mercy on all these fake reporters
JB akupha mboni pogwiritsa njira ya saatanism
Xifani
Its his sister or him?which is which guys??
If it’s true there is alot of questions how prisoners fed in prison. They are not self. I can suggest they feed something wrong. We saw Therenza the way she passed away. It’s like we will get them when they are in prison.
Mulandu siutha ngati ndiolakwa mkumandakomweko kulimajudge
Kasambara lapiratu nthawi yako nawesoi isanafike chondee taona anzakowaaa
Even though God id the last judge but ur angel satan is waiting for u ..lol…
Ndi zabodza inu Leonard Karonga ali moyo sanafe
Even onse okhuzidwa pa kachgate amene anali m’boma nthaw ya pp’s era cndngadandaule.
And who’s next?? Watchout!!
Is his other name Doreen Kalonga?
Waupalamula mkwiyo wa Mulungu!
Martin Zolokere Kasambara
Lol when key witnesses die. I smell a mafia behind his death
eishii, malawi is at high speed of killing cashgate convicts
Well played idiots,you always know that a prime witness owez need a better treatment and full security.I hope you know what you’re doing.
Sometimes these so called Mafias they forget that we are created by God and not we ourselves. I wish the could see how God admires the beauty of one soul when it is in hands . These people with lukeworms hearts could be instantly changed
no suprising to that cause most of the cash gate convicts are reported dead
Mbendera, Senzani,Kalonga who will be next on Zejebel’s death list?
Koma ife tikagwila mbamva ndikuziotcha mumati ayi talakwitsa, nanga mbamva za cash gate zi bwanji inu mukuzikonza? kikkkkkk tangomasulani tiziotcha mwa ufulu, koma mumaopa nangasi inuso ndinu mbamvaso
zintchito zimuchitire umboni
Kkkkkk thats Malawi wat i knows
This is very pathetic but remember that God sees clearer than any human being…
Zautsiru BA’s inu zoti wafa wakuuzan ndan inu a 27 mukumaonjezatu
Hahahaha
Others are saying its his sister
Sad but not much…
YES
baaaaaaaaaad rip
kaya ndi zoona kaya zabodza koma aliyense azamwalira baibulo mau alipo,amene sakhulupilira mawu amulungu ,imfa chimakhala chinthu chozizimutsa
Why are all converts during??????
Kaya zawo zimenezo
No piece bro in heaven
Next?
false!! Strong and healthy. Let u wait
I take it with a pitch of salt
amusowetsa
Hhhhhhhhh no more case
Robert chiwamba “mudzafa imfa yowawa”
Watsala Chaponda..
Wmmmmmmm no please his soul should not rest,fight with all those has put there hands and commit this.
rest in peace and know that the final judgement will follow u .
T
Inu nd infa bas ife kuno tataya anthu othandiza mdziko nd ena wat is so special nd iwowa rest in peace, kuweruza kokha sititha
whether dead or alive, why do these people not voluntarily offer information but when they are being pressured aaah……
Shaaa! mavuto zed
Hahaha zikutheka
Zonse ndi moyo
Sad! what’s happening with former Ministry of Tourism convicts?
Saadati amenewo! Alakatika onse 1 by 1, misozi ya munthu wa pa Nyasaland ndi yoopsa, anthu akubereka maliro mzipatalamu kubwerera nawo kumudzi kusowa ambulance kamba ka gulu limenero IMFA YA OCHIMWA MULUNGU SAKONDWERA NAYO!
One by one nonse mutha amene mudaba ndalama zathu, sitikukana kuti ifeso tidzafa koma osaukafe tikuikani nosence
Senzani,kalonga…..hu z next?! Wakuba athawa yekha
Azingozipha basi kuithawa nde nde asova
iiiiiiii kayaa zawo izooo..ndikudya #chaponda owotcha
Every soul will test Death…R.I.P
Am dead has passes away
Ndingapeze kuti barbershop yabwino kwathu magetsi azima mma 4am
He is alive. Its his sister who has died
iwe malawi 24,zabodzazi amakuuza ndani?
Inu olamula,mukhupha anzanu,kusiya chaponda.m’mawa ndinu,ana anu azasowa mtendere.ili ndi dziko.
Wabodza iwe lankunkhuniza
Zoona nkoko ,
Omama@work zawo zija zapansi!
Wathawa ngongole? waithawa bwino2
But ena akuletsa which is which
guys ndalama zobera amphawi mapeto ake ndi amenewa ….chimanga gate nac gate.allowance gate mufanazo zimenezo simuzidya bwino
Since there is not justice God is passing his own justice
Same may happen to your minister of Agriculture
Muzafa imfa yowawa ndithu
Malawi24 mudzilemba khani zomwe muli nazo umboni..
Lenard Kalonga is alive and well.
Anthu nkhanizi akuzitenga kuti?
we are all watching time will come to answer all these death, it was senzani at first now karonga. why only chash gate convicts? why are you sparing these maizegaters? behead them as well.
Cashgate witness whos killing them? Think more
Manu Inu Kumudzi Kwanu Sakumwari We Hav Lost So Many People E.g Mbendela, Gwanda, Kudontoni, Wankulu Wa Road Traffic, Justice Bakuwa And Many Others In The Village Why Just Targeting On That Man!
He has died as everybody is bound to die. If you are a cashgate witness does it mean you are immune to death? RIP
sindipanga comment maganizo amuthu ine, only malawi24.
prisons are now death trap to people, it might be the condition there ,or the death sentence in a new style.
Only cashgate prisoners why?
Next kasambala
Kasambala akafa then Joyce Banda alowe naye including his excellenxe
Nonse ukhuzidwa ndiwawutaliiiii kumanda ngati mukumaba ndalama zaboma do you think anthu anthu amasangalala nazo, I don’t care who is he or she ndalamazo zikanathandiza mnjila zambiri mukupita one by one
Koma mmene boma la Peter likubelamu akazangoti boma atenga ena kuzasalako munthu?
kkkkk ndakaika azayoyoka onse
Uzayamba mtengo waukuluwo kenako tating’onoto.
kkkkkkkkkkk mumati a mcp ndi akhaza, a udf abodza ndi akuba, a ddp naga cha j b
Not gud at all,koma mpaka passes away tense yanji?
Sister wake not him,zoona imanena ndi Zodiak
Eeeeee ause mumtendere
Director of public proscution is to blame key witnesses like Kalonga could have been put on witness protection programme where witnesses are provided with tight security
one after another kenako timva kut chimanga chafa, kenako ku TEVET get ready ur friends r going opanda opikisana naye… tatopa kupereka misonkho ife
Anadya zosilika
Rest in peace
Lie lie lie be a caleb and a joshua who reports the truth in exchange for greatness Kalonga is alive, don’t wish death to him.
then prove to me.
Wakhara chaponda
Mmmm
My condolences goes to his family, may he rest in peace.
Ok
The first one was Senzani,lero nduyu mawa ndi mkucha uno timva kuti uja ali exile uja naye wazima,munazunzu amphwawi anthu inu muzingolakatika m’modzimodzi choncho ngati makoswe obwila ufa osakaniza cement.
malemuwa apita ndi ndalama zanga.#Robert chiwamba
Akumapha anthu amenewa ndi ndani? Amai aja kunamizira kuwatulutsa ku prison mutawabaya injection, lero awa mwangowapotora khosi? malawi adzatheka YESU akabwera basi!
aise mayi uja kod anamwalila?
yaaaaa 3 months ago
You are right bro. Zizaululika
Idze Ebola Koma itsatile ndondomeko iyi by Robert Chiwamba. #Azitha-one_one
Has ‘passed away’ not has ‘passes away’ Okay? Sad indeed.. may english rest in peace.
kkkkkkkkkkk koma
English is a language. not a tool for measuring intelligence
its time guyZ.
MK600 Billion? Mmesa ya Joyce inali 23 Billion, inayo ndi ya Bingu ndi Pitara? Mukufuna kuwapatsa anzanu yonseyo?
zoona frank aiwala mbava yao ija muja inaberamu
Mbuzi zimenezi. Wina ndi uyu akuba chimangayu!! Muyaluka size kukana. And wolembanunso musinthe dzina. Mukhale dpp 24, or Chaponda Chimanga 24,or Pitara 24,or Bwampini 24.Musankha ilo likukuyenerani mbava inu!!
chaponda akayika nkhata kuyimila a pulezidenti athu
Mphoto yauchimo ndi imfa….. Malembo akutero
Scary.
Wachenjera, wauthawa mlandu ok
Mwampanga tin tin kodi
Palibe sanabepo ndiwo mu phika chibadwileni?Awa inde ali mugulu la cashgate koma tiyeni tisalowetsepo imfa pa moyo wa munthu ndikulakwa.
Very sad ..May his soul rest in peace
????
The Evil That Men Do Lives After Them
The guilty are always afraid, the mafia behind his death. Investigations should start from inside the prison. Money could have exchanged hands for his death. A key witness in the muilty billion cashgate scandal deserved tight security even in prison. I suspect a foul play.
U r quite right
Something went wrong some wea
Ofcoarse it might be like tht but sometimes kumakhala kutinso munthu ukuganiza kwambili so tht cn read to death but its shcking
Namathanga died the same way, there’s something fishy going on …….a million ???????????
Only God Z Immortal
??????? Really True
Guys its a lie ndimakhala line imodzi ndi kwawo kulibe maliro ndi zabodza ali moyo.
Guys J B akuziwapo kanthu dont beat about the bush on this
KOMA NCHANI PA MALAWI?Witnesess go bad why?
Eshiiiiiiiiii
Something is wrong with cashgate….. and its becaz of the big ones…. I never get any information about the health status of Karonga… that proves he was in good health. But after kuwulura mmene cashgate imayendera and asanamalize he is dead??????? My Malawi!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
So sad2
Eh shoke
When a politician die in Malawi people say wakuba ameneyo achitabwino ku mwalila, but in other countries they say
Next is chaponda ndithu
Ngati sanazime mung’andulidwa.
amaoneka ngat madolo kmatbera ife ana aMulngu.awlino tsopano mmmmmmm
Malawi 24 mwayambapotu yanu ija yosafufuza kae nkhani kungofikira kulemba zomwe mwaganiza oky.
Malemuwa apita ndi ndalama zanga!!!!
RIP
Malemuwa Apita Ndi Ndalama Zathu
Akupita akumwetulira.
amaoneka ngat madolo kmatb
Malawians always sensational, ulesi uli tho! Mabodza basi..I wish I were Syrian
mmmmh chavutaso nchani
NDALAMA PEREKANI KWA ANA POYAMBIRA KUMANGA CHIRIDZA
Apa paliso zo usa mumtendere. Atsarawo angolapa afe atalapa. Chifukwa anthuwa akusakana kwambiri. Ndiposo akudziwana bwino
Official opening of bingu stadium, game ya malawi ndi chine awonela kodi? Kapena waduwilatu for good
kkkkkkk
Kuba chuma cha boma ndikulemba aganyu achi Malawi anthu 102, ndibwino,,mwatipha man,,eish! Any way. R I P!
Xoona
May his soul rest in peace.
Eny one u need many palibe wachilonga or mukazalowa inuyo muzakala offer
walembazi ukuzimva wekha! msilam
Kutero inenso ndimayesera kuwelenga koma palibe ndimatolapo ndiye mwina ndimaona kuti vuto ndine
Kkkkkkkk
Tikamati muzipita ku sukulu kkkk nanga kukanika sentence construction ndi mchichewa momwe abale aaaah nde tinene kuti offer akutanthauza over kkkk
Kkkkkkkk
kkkkkkkk zolemba zammasiku otsiliza.
Kkkkkk koma zonizo inu muzandizekeze
I just dont understand muyao ameneyu
Kkkk mtundu uwu ndi okanika ndithu
Man Herbs Adzafunika Wasella..! Mwangomuda Msilamuyo… Onan Zomwe Walemba Ian Botha…! its myao not msilam… mudztha kusiyanitsa…!!!
Zilibwino
Afexo Chaponda,panyo Pake
Mmmmmm’ chaponda sakufunidwadi
anga bodza eti mumafaso eti ndinkati ndinu amuyaya tu
kkkk,,kma yaah
Correction the sister to lenard kalonga doreen is the one who has passed away
Tiuzeni zoona zenizeni
kuzpanga kt wazmba osaziwa kt ambuye akumuona
Dealth to him and we will follow him.
Oh why not Chaponda?
Go to hell
Anyamuka wawo okapereka zitchito zawo!
Odala akufa mwa ambuye ndithu,,mzimu wanu uwuse mu mtendere
mmmh wat goes around hah?? People who beneft alot on cashgate they still enjoy wth expesive cars but time is coming soon alape!!!
Afa ambiri ntundu wa amalawi ukuwadandaula, kuphatikiza dpp
mmmm nambo che kalonga adyasiche? RIP
Oooh my God!!! i lost my good secondary school teacher. very sad!!!!!!
Not true …..These are are some of the stupid and poor souls aimed at damaging peoples reputation. Leonard Karonga is just very okay not even headache.
Aromas 6:23 wages of sin is death
If you have never sin, may see death as well
Can please keep ur mouth shut?people are crying in the village because of those thieves shame
But is it Biblical to pay evil for evil?
I wish you would have speak with wisdom. But i dont see anything Godly in your verse
You don’t know how people they cry thats why you said so may be you also u r the one you still our poor tax money?
You know nothing bro just keep quiet
Things of the Spirit should be interpreted spiritualy. I am not backing anyone here. But using verses to criticize others it is completely wrong. For we are all humans and we make mistakes.
So be of sound mind. Remain blessed sir
Anyway some to u
death in spirit not physical,because everything including human being will test it physically,Only God knows
So what?? Do you mean
ine phee laden kudya chaponda wanga owotcha after all ndiwoso mgonero.Winawe pachinyezi pakopo,ulibe mtendere,Nanga ndalama zobera miyoyo yambirimbiri yamalawi ikuzunzika mmidzimu nkupita nazo patali
kuteleko umacheedwa ku commeta umalemba zopanda zeruzo ?????? iwe sunzafa????
kkkkkkkkk kudya chaponda? chimanga chimenecho? hahahahaha
Kkkk chaponda kodi?
Chaponda wowotcha kkkkkkk
not true
Yea tell me its not true
Harsh reality.he is really gone
Claire Wezza Unyolo please confirm; this is sad, my thoughts with Cecilia and the family
This is also news to us…am online with Cecilia right now she says naye akudabwa coz as a sister to him sakudziwa chilichonse
Newspeople are so insenstive – how do they just break news like that……………
I tell u…How can this happen abale amunthu osadziwa???Cecilia knows nothing about this Grace Chilambo
m Philip mogha has smthn els
Guyz you fuck! Malawi 24 if this is false then your reckoning day is to come, Fuck you.
sad
Sad news eshhhhh