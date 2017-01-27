27 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:36 AM
Nomads defender, others sent out of Flames camp
The Malawi national football team plays a team from China tomorrow at the official inauguration ceremony of the magnificent Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.
Flames caretaker coach Gerald Phiri has dropped ten players ahead of a friendly match against Gounzghu FC on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium.
According to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), nine players have been released due to performance while Be Forward Wanderers defender Ted Sumani has been dropped on disciplinary issues.
Maneno Nyoni, Duncan Nyoni, Lughano Kaira, Travor Kalema, Khumbo Msowoya, Luwindiko Mhlane, Ben Manyozo, Isaac Mwale and Thuso Paipi have all been dropped after failing to impress Phiri during training sessions.
There now 22 players in the camp.
Guangzhou FC, a Chinese football club that participates in the Chinese Super League under the license of the Chinese Football Association has since arrived in Malawi for the match.
Meanwhile goalkeeper Lehman Nthala has been named as captain of the rather youthful side which will have to let Malawians smile over the opening of the new 40,000 seater world class stadium.
HERE IS THE FULL SQUAD
Goalkeepers
Lehman Nthala
Brighton Munthali
William Thole
Defenders
Stainley Sanudi
Hygiene Mwaendepeka
Chisomo Mpachika
Lawrence Chaziya
Mike Ntonyo
Mark Fodya
Midfielders
Mphatso Dzongololo
Levi Maganizo
Gregory Nachipo
Jack Chiona
Simeon Singa
Isaac Kaliati
Mike Mkwate
Righteous Banda
Dalitso Sailesi
Yamikani Chester
Strikers
Khumbo Ng’ambi
Bright Munthali
Binwell Katinji
