27 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:36 AM

Nomads defender, others sent out of Flames camp

Chinese side Guangzhou FC arrives in Malawi



The Malawi national football team plays a team from China tomorrow at the official inauguration ceremony of the magnificent Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Flames caretaker coach Gerald Phiri has dropped ten players ahead of a friendly match against Gounzghu FC on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium.

According to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), nine players have been released due to performance while Be Forward Wanderers defender Ted Sumani has been dropped on disciplinary issues.

Maneno Nyoni, Duncan Nyoni, Lughano Kaira, Travor Kalema, Khumbo Msowoya, Luwindiko Mhlane, Ben Manyozo, Isaac Mwale and Thuso Paipi have all been dropped after failing to impress Phiri during training sessions.

There now 22 players in the camp.

Guangzhou FC, a Chinese football club that participates in the Chinese Super League under the license of the Chinese Football Association has since arrived in Malawi for the match.

Meanwhile goalkeeper Lehman Nthala has been named as captain of the rather youthful side which will have to let Malawians smile over the opening of the new 40,000 seater world class stadium.

HERE IS THE FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Lehman Nthala

Brighton Munthali

William Thole

Defenders

Stainley Sanudi

Hygiene Mwaendepeka

Chisomo Mpachika

Lawrence Chaziya

Mike Ntonyo

Mark Fodya

Midfielders

Mphatso Dzongololo

Levi Maganizo

Gregory Nachipo

Jack Chiona

Simeon Singa

Isaac Kaliati

Mike Mkwate

Righteous Banda

Dalitso Sailesi

Yamikani Chester

Strikers

Khumbo Ng’ambi

Bright Munthali

Binwell Katinji