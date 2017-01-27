27 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:03 AM

Malawi’s Finance Minister slammed over ‘Civil Service is a calling’ remark

He might have only managed to stress a point but Malawi’s Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe has not been spared with hilarious responses over his recent remark that civil servants should stop demanding pay hike saying the civil service is a calling.

Earlier this week the Minister asked told all civil servants to stop demanding more money from government by telling them off to go work with the private sector if they want to be rich.



But there has been a serious reaction to this remarks on the internet.

In response to Gondwe’s sentiments through an article the Malawi24 carried earlier on, some Malawians have slammed the minister arguing the cost of living have gone up hence a call to have their salaries revised.

“Even presidential and ministerial positions are noble, as such they should be humble and have modest salaries equivalent to that of teachers, they should also stop residing in the opulent areas of area 43, 10, 9 in the capital Lilongwe” wrote Fred Muyawa.

While Watson Chirwa wrote “Vindele Vakufikapo ivo (the most stupid people), they don’t think about others, they focus on their life, God is watching you, you are going to perish”.

Dinga Tyson wrote “ine maganizo anga ndi akuti, kodi kuitanidwa kukhale kwa ogwira ntchito boma okha, iwowo aziba ndalama za msokho (my opinion is, is the call only for the civil servants while them have that power to steal what people have generated through tax).

According to a survey by Center for Social Concern (CFSC) conducted in last year, Malawians are sailing through times following the weakening of the currency a development that has pushed the cost of living up.

The survey disclosed that by October last year the cost of living has gone up with 27 percent.