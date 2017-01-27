27 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:02 PM

Breaking: Malawi cashgate convict Leonard Kalonga is dead

Leonard Kalonga, a convicted criminal in the cashgate scandal and a key witness who at one point implicated Malawi former president Joyce Banda and Paul Mphwiyo, the national budget director, has died.

Kalonga who was yet to be sentenced breathed his last this evening at Dr. Chirwa’s hospital at Area 10 in Lilongwe.

