26 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:32 AM

Man fined for attempting to externalise forex

The Lilongwe First Grade Magistrate court on Monday ordered a 46 year-old man to pay K155,000 for attempting to externalise forex.

State prosecutor subinspector Mary Photola said Zimba who holds passport holder number MA 194329 was arrested on January 15 at Kamuzu International Airport .

According to Photola, after Zimba had been physically searched by police officers at the checkpoint, he was found in possession of 7000 Rands.

“The suspect was about to board a plane to South Africa on a business trip with the said money without relevant documents,” she explained.

After he was convicted, Zimba told the court that the money was sent to him by his brother from South Africa who is ill and was supposed to be used as transport to take him back to this country .

He added that he is a farmer and that he had no knowledge of money procedures that are followed to externalise.

Zimba then pleaded with the court saying he will never do such a thing again and he asked for consideration during sentencing as he had no other means of finding money.

The First Grade Magistrate Lucy Bezahad therefore sentenced him to a fine of K125,000 or in default to serve 18 months imprisonment with hard labour and a fine of K30000 or in default to serve 10 months jail term.

Meanwhile the money which is seven thousand rands ( ZAR 7000) has since been seized by the Malawi government.

Zimba comes from Mzukuzuku Traditional Authority in Mzimba district .