26 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:10 AM

Malawians in SA living in fear over threats of fresh xenophobic attacks

Fresh calls to have all immigrants in South Africa sent back to their respective countries have led to fears of xenophobic attacks.

According to reports that stormed the social media over a week ago, South Africans say they do not want illegal immigrants arguing that they are responsible for high unemployment to the citizens of the country.

A door to door operation was put forward to trace foreign nationals, with much target on Nigerians, Pakistanis and Zimbabweans.

However, Gauteng Provincial police spokesperson Kay Makhubela downplayed the reports describing them as “malicious and false”.

“From the police side, there is absolutely nothing of that sort, we don’t really know where that information is coming from,” Makhubela was quoted on the South African press.

Malawi is one of the countries registering high inflow of immigrants to South Africa to seek greener pastures.

Hundreds of Malawians take the long journey to South Africa without proper travel documents a development that put them in fear of deportation once caught by the authorities.

During the recent xenophobia attacks, Malawians were some of the victims of torture by the South Africans.

Later the Malawi government intervened by sending buses to take all Malawians who were staying in the country without proper documents to support their stay.