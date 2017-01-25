25 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:14 AM

Tsar Leo too busy for diss songs

Diss him if you can and risk losing your energy as Tsar Leo has vowed to never to put his effort in beef as he is being economical with his time.

The Lilongwe based artist only has time for productivity as he said in a radio interview on Monday. He was a guest in Joy Nathu’s Made on Monday showbiz programme.

Leo believes that people will get hated if they are successful as such the audience has conflicting attitudes towards him.

He claimed that he does not have a problem with being hated but as an artist on the rise, he will continue delivering to the best of his ability.

The rapper has confidence in his work such that last year he publicly said his hit song, The Other Side, was the best release of 2016. When asked if he meant it, the MC clung to his stand.

Tsar Leo, a master in RNB and Hip Hop, earned a number of nominations last year with The Other Side being the key. Despite not claiming any award, the feedback he gets is very energising that it is helping him grow in his career every single day.

The Area 36 artist also hinted about a big name collaboration with a South African artist. If all goes as planned, this year Malawi will be presented with a song by Tsar Leo and a signatory to Cassper Nyovest’s Family Tree record.

Currently not signed under any record label, the Karonga born singer cum rapper has a close connection to artists in Madness clique. He has never been asked to join the clique but he is comfortable as a solo artist with a wonderful management team.

Having worked with a number of major artists last year, he is probably an artist to look forward to this year. Diss him if you can, and risk losing your energy.