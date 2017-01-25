25 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:18 PM

Three arrested in SA for killing Malawian national

Police in South Africa have arrested three people for killing a 34 year-old Malawian in the rainbow nation.

The suspects – aged 16, 17 and 36 – are accused of attacking the yet to be identified Malawian on Tuesday last week in Rustenburg in the country’s North West province.

Lansdowne police spokesperson Sergeant Nkululeko Mnyaka said the deceased, whose name and place of birth in Malawi is not yet know, was found lying on his stomach, helpless, after suffering several stab wounds in his chest and was declared dead by paramedic on the scene.

“It is believed there were four suspects. Three were apprehended by the Lansdowne crime prevention team after receiving their names. One is still at large,” Mnyaka said.

He added that the three were arrested at their home in Freedom Park informal settlement a day after the murder. Mnyaka said at first, the suspects ran and hid inside the squatter camp.

But with the help of the community they managed to arrest them and the other suspect is still at large.

According to police, it is not known why the men attacked the Malawian but investigations are still underway.