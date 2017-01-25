25 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:21 PM

Mangochi police sensitise communities on violence against women, children

Police in Mangochi on Sunday held meetings with the communities at Namiyasi and Makawa areas aimed at sensitizing them on violence against women and children.

The team which was led by Community Policing Coordinator lnspector Miltons Moyo also touched on issues of disaster management, crime prevention and child protection.

Mangochi Police Deputy Spokesperson Amina Daudi told Malawi24 that the officers tackled much on the importance of protecting women and children from all kinds of violence.

The police advised the communities against forcing their children into early marriages and encouraged them to send the kids to school.

“On disaster management the officers warned the crowd to avoid crossing, swimming and fishing in flooded water bodies to avoid drowning. They also urged women and girls against being abused in exchange of food stuffs or any other relief items and were encouraged to report if such matters arise,” said Daudi.

Chiefs were urged against favouritism when identifying beneficiaries and also to be good example to their subordinates.

In addition, bicycle operators were advised to follow road safety precautions in order to reduce road accidents in the district, to avoid working at odd hours, and not to engage themselves in crimes.

Mangochi police also praised some of the bicycle operators in the area who always tip them about criminals and encouraged them to continue doing the good work.

In her remarks, Group Village Headman Makawa commended the Police for such good initiative and requested for the meetings to be happening frequently.

Similar meetings are scheduled to take place in the areas of Traditional Authorities Nankumba, Chimwala and Bwananyambi in the district.