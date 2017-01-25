25 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:26 AM

What Malawi needs to do to secure Afcon 2019 qualification

The Flames were paired in group B alongside Cameroon and Morroco in the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers but they are coming from a disappointing 2017 Afcon qualification campaign.

If we are to go back in the previous qualifiers, then the Flames have a mountain to climb if they are to make it to their third Afcon final appearance.

Currently, the team has no coach as Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has set eyes on hiring an expatriate coach next month.

And looking at the current crop of players, whosoever comes in to take charge of the depleted Flames, will have a daunting task of assembling a good squad capable of beating the said giants, who by far, are miles away from our national team.

The two teams are currently in Gabon for the on-going Afcon and if we are to assess their performance, then the Flames of Malawi are in Lions’ den.

For the past years, we have been changing our squad, with every coach bringing in his favorite players.

For the past five years, we have seen more than five goalkeepers introduced in the first eleven, something that does not happen frequently. If we are to make it to Cameroon, we must put our house in order.

First of all, let’s bring the new coach in time so that he may start preparing for the games.

We must also plan some friendly games against Africa’s heavy weights in order to asses our strength and weaknesses.

Financially, we must also get ready. These kind of games needs a lot of money and if we are to make it to the Afcon finals, we must have resources enough to take us there.

We struggled in a group where there was Zimbabwe, Guinea and Swaziland, a group which was deemed to be fair for the Flames but we failed to make it as we finished bottom with five points from 6 games.

This is possible but it will be nothing if we fail to prepare for the games ahead, we are in for another humiliation.