24 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:28 AM

Keep pressuring Atupele over UDF future – party supporters advised

United Democratic Front (UDF) members have been urged to continue questioning the party’s President Atupele Muluzi over the future of the party.

Recently, some UDF members asked Muluzi for an explanation regarding the party’s future at this time when the UDF is still in a coalition with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Speaking to Malawi24, political commentator Humphrey Mvula said Muluzi did not consult the members of the UDF which has caused confusion in the party.

“Members of the UDF are fully entitled to find out from the leadership on the direction of the party especially on the coalition with the DPP and it is true that UDF went into coalition without seeking the views of the people and party’s rank and file because there was never a reported consultative process that gave birth to the relationship,” said Mvula.

He added that the coalition has been between the presidents of the UDF and the DPP while the whole of the UDF has not seen the benefits of the alliance.

Mvula further said that members of the UDF still remember the confusion that the UDF caused when it was in a coalition with AFORD as well as the Republican Party.

According to Mvula, Muluzi who is Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development cannot contest against the administration he is serving as he is part of the government that is failing to solve challenges such as blackouts, bad economy, and university wrangles.

“If he contests then voters would be sceptical about his candidature,” he said.

Mvula also said that all mergers the country has had before have benefitted the party in government and the major challenge is that Malawi does not have legislation governing pre and post-election mergers.