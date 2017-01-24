24 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:54 AM

Govt to give schools resources for teaching science subjects

The Malawi Government says it is ready to provide resources to public secondary schools so that they should offer science subjects as compulsory subjects.

Spokesperson in the ministry of education Lindiwe Chide said government has enough resources to start making science subjects compulsory in secondary schools.

The ministry changed the curriculum in the 2014/15 academic year to make science subjects compulsory but the move was suspended following concerns that many schools do not have laboratories to competently teach subjects like Physical Science and Biology.

However Chide claimed that the ministry now has resources to provide public schools so that they can ably teach science subjects.

“We are ready to offer science subjects compulsory in secondary schools and we have resources as at the moment some secondary schools have already started embarking on it,” said Chide.

She added that for schools that do not have laboratories, government has bought mobile laboratories which will cater as an alternative to permanent laboratories.

According to Chide, science subjects are important to students as the learners will be able to gain knowledge that can help them to be independent when they finish secondary school.

She further said that students will be inspired to make machines and discover medicines which will also help in the development of the country.