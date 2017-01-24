24 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:41 AM

Devotion: Manifest the God in you

Revelation 21:3-4 “And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God.And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”

Why did God chose to live in you and what are you doing with the God who is in you? The scripture above talks about the dwelling of God amongst men. Although it talks about the future, it is true even now.

Everytime God dwells in our midst, He comes to wipe away all tears from your eyes; to remove spirit of death and its effects, to take away sorrow, crying, and pain. To remove the former things and bring in new.

Now God dwells in you. You are His temple if your received Jesus. 2 Cor 6:16 “…. for ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people.”

What are you doing about the God in your life? The God who is in heaven is to be worshipped. When the same God is in you, He has come to make you a success. To make you a wonder and make you dominate your world. He is in you to show exploits to the world. Dan 11:32 KJV “…..but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits.” If you are at school, you demonstrate God by doing academic exploits.

If you are at Work, you show the team that you are a head and not tail. In business, we show exploits. It doesnt please the Father to live in you and you become a failure. He makes you a success because He is a success.

Therefore refuse any failure, when you fail once rise up and take position. Tell yourself that you are a success and move ahead to become one. Dont accept to be average. You are the head. Dont aim low.Its not in his plan to see you aim low or being average. Success is part of your inheritance in Jesus.

He makes you triump always. You are programmed for continous victory. Be a success always through the knowledge of the Word.2 Cor 2:14“Now thanks be to God, who always leads us in triumph in Christ, and reveals through us the sweet aroma of his knowledge in every place.” Refuse anything to be dying in your life. Declare the Word of life.

Paul had knowledge of what Christ was doing in him. Phi 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me.” All things means all things. This means in every area he could be a success. This should be your mentality always.

Dont accept mediocrity. Aim for exploits because you have become the temple of God.

Confession

I am a Child of God and I know my God. He dwells in me. I am a world changer because I know who my God is and I know who I am in Him. Everything am doing, am coming out as a head. I refuse failure. I am a success now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen

