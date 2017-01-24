24 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:00 PM

Chitipa United chair quits club

Chitipa United chairperson George Ndenga has stepped down from his position days after he was re-elected unopposed during the party’s elections.

Ndenga, who led the club when it secured promotion to the Super League last year, said he made the decision on personal grounds. In his resignation letter, Ndenga thanked people of Chitipa for supporting him when he was in the office for a year.

“To all people of Chitipa I thank you for your cooperation. From today (Monday) I am no longer chairperson of Chitipa United,” he said in the letter.

Ndenga added that he is available to support the club in terms of giving advice but he will not change his decision.

Reacting to the resignation, general secretary for the club Marshall Mwenechanya expressed shock over his chairperson’s decision.

“We are shocked and Mr Ndenga’s resignation comes when the team needs him most as we are preparing to play in the elite league of Tnm Super League. If there was something wrong we could have solved it as a committee,” he said.

Reports which Malawi24 could not independently verify show that Ndenga resigned because some elements were accusing him of running the club as his own.

Chitipa United were promoted to the Super League after winning the Northern Region football league (Simama League).