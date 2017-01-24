24 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:11 AM

Cedep unhappy with investigations on Chasowa, Njauju murders

The Centre for the Development of People (Cedep) has expressed worry over government’s plans to hire international experts to probe the death of a Polytechnic University student Robert Chasowa and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official Issa Njauju arguing that the development will “delay justice”

Minister of Justice and Constitutional affairs Samuel Tembenu disclosed last week at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre that government plans to have international experts to investigate the two cases.

Tembenu argued that the findings by the local commission of inquiry could not lead to arrest of any individuals as they lacked evidence.

He then added that his ministry is to look for experts across the borders to investigate on the matter.

However, Cedep executive director Gift Trapence has expressed worry arguing that the development is to delay justice on the matter.

Trapence added that the cases have taken a long period of time for them to see the light of justice.

He further said the new international inquiry is likely to frustrate justice as more time will be given for the investigations to be conducted.

Chasowa, an engineering student and political activist was the chair of a student activist group, Youth for Democracy (YFD). The YFD printed a weekly pro-democracy and anti-Bingu wa Mutharika administration newsletter called the Weekly Political Update.

His mysterious death made international headlines but was ruled a suicide under the Bingu wa Mutharika administration. In October 2012, the results of a commission of inquiry led by President Joyce Banda’s administration ruled his death as a murder.

While Njauju was found dead near presidential villas in the capital Lilongwe after two days of missing.

Postmortem results showed that Njauju was shot twice in the neck and chest before he was buried. Njauju’s official vehicle was found burnt to ashes in Mtsiriza, near Area 47.