24 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:51 PM

Burglar sentenced to six years

A court in Mangochi district on Monday sentenced a 28 year-old man to six years imprisonment for breaking into a house and stealing blankets, spoons and other household items.

The man, Mike Soko, during the night of November 6 last year broke into the house of a resident in the district and stole two blankets, one plastic bucket, two dozen spoons, one big container, two big metal plates, three food warmers, one frying pan, one short trousers, one double bed sheet and one solar panel all worth K120,000.

He was later arrested and all stolen items were recovered from his house.

In court, the convict pleaded guilty to the offences of burglary and theft.

Passing judgement, His Worship First Grade Magistrate Ronald M’bwana said that though convict is a first offender and made court proceedings easier by pleading guilty, his conduct was inhumane hence the court has an obligation to protect victims.

Judge M’bwana then sentenced the convict to six years imprisonment with hard labour.

The convict hails from Nankumba village, Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi district.