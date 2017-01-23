23 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:13 AM

From ‘Veep’ to nobody: Sosten Gwengwe vying for parliamentary seat

People’s Party (PP) runningmate for 2014 polls Sosten Gwengwe who rejoined Malawi Congress Party (MCP) after the elections is now contesting in MCP’s primaries ahead of the Lilongwe Msozi North constituency by-elections.

Gwengwe who was runningmate for former head of state Joyce Banda has expressed interest to contest for legislator for Msozi North constituency in a by-election to be announced by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) shortly.

According to reports, Gwengwe showed interest to become a Member of Parliament for the constituency following the death of Highton Jiya who until his death was the legislator for the area.

Further reports reveal that Gwengwe has been meeting with local leaders to have him elected come the by-elections that are to be held for the vacant seat.

MCP is to conduct primary elections to have a candidate of choice by the people of the constituency.

Gwengwe dumped MCP and joined Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on August 31 in 2011. He then moved on with his political career with PP where he was trusted to be a runningmate for Banda.

After PP lost the mantle of leadership to DPP in the 2014 tripartite elections, Gwengwe went back to MCP and denounced his PP membership.