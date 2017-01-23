23 January 2017 Last updated at: 1:43 PM

NRA hoping to end corruption among referees

The National Referees Association (NRA) in Malawi has said it will strive to make the association a corrupt free zone come next season, Malawi24 has learnt.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, National Referees Association general secretary Chris Kalichero said that they will strive to have a corrupt free zone come next season as his association will conduct refresher courses for the referees.

“To make our association a corrupt free zone we will intensify seminars/refresher for the referees,” said Kalichero. Kalichero added that in the just ended 2016 TNM Super League season corruption allegations against match officials were rampant. He further stated that Sulom’s delay to pay the referees their allowances was one of the problems his association faced and it was fuelling corruption among the referees as teams were capitalising on that weaknesses. “The delay on payments of game duties by Sulom also affected us very much of which I believe was one of the contributing factors on the said allegations since clubs were capitalising on that weakness,” he said.

But Kalichero was quick to praise the referees for the wonderful job well done in the 2016 TNM Super League. In the just ended 2016 TNM Super League, five referees were banned for handling football matches in an unprofessional manner.