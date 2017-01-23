23 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:01 AM

Mother dies in rescuing child from an accident

An unknown woman has died in Dowa after a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) vehicle hit her while she was trying to save her child.

The accident happened on Saturday at Kawangwi village Traditional Authority Chiwere along Lilongwe Salima road.

Confirming the incident, Dowa Police spokesperson Richard Kaponda said the Toyota Hilux double cabin registration number MDF 876 driven by Corporal Symon Chisale, 37, was coming from the direction of Lilongwe going towards Salima with one passenger on board.

According to Kaponda, upon reaching at Kawamgwi village the vehicle hit the unknown female pedestrian.

The woman entered the road without checking both sides since she was rushing to rescue her child who was crossing the same road from left to right.

“The driver avoided the child but accidentally hit the mother. The injured woman was immediately taken by an ambulance that was also coming from Lilongwe going to Salima,” said Kaponda.

The medical doctors who were in the ambulance started treating her instantly but unfortunately she died upon arrival at Salima District hospital.

The vehicle had its front offside part depressed, fender damaged, right head lamp and indicator lens also damaged but the occupants had no injuries.

The body is at Salima district hospital mortuary waiting for post-mortem and identification.